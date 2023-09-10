Renowned Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has been dragged by controversial content creator, VeryDarkman for being a wicked person and a fraudster.

We’d recall that VeryDarkMan has clashed with actress Nkechi Blessing over a skin care product she advertised that doesn’t have a NAFDAC number on her page a few days ago.

A lot of celebrities, according to the content creator, don’t actually use the majority of the things they endorse and advertise, they merely do so for financial advantage.

VeryDarkMan also took to his page to drag actress Uche Jombo. According to him, the actress uses filters to advertise skin care products.

He said: “Why will Uche Jombo apply make-up on her face to do a skincare advert behaving like it’s the cream making her glow when she’s actually not glowing?

“You can tell she is wearing makeup in that video, and she’s smiling and singing Brow Skin Girl, meanwhile, the colour of the skin on her face is different from the one on her hand. You are a fraud, and this is a fraud advertisement and its wickedness.

“You obviously don’t use that cream, but because of your naive and gullible followers, they gush over your skin, and you want to sell it to them and lie to them because of small money. Something that will later damage their skin wickedness.”