Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemate, Terseer Waya aka Kiddwaya has penned some thought-provoking counsel to BBNaija fans regarding their behaviours.

In a lengthy open letter he posted on his social media pages, the billionaire heir described the fans as toxic, while urging them to support their favourites (faves) in peace without dragging others.

Kiddwaya expressed concerns over how they have forced their favourite Big Brother stars to become enemies towards one another.

In his words;

‘’ATTENTION ‼️

Why can’t you support your people in peace. You’re giving them false hope and making them bigger than they’re actually are. Life will humble them very quickly. Instead of you to be hyping them up and supporting their businesses you’re putting them up against their colleagues that can change their lives or atleast add to it. All in the name of big brother.

Do you know how many of them feel the need to do things behind their fans back because they are worried of the back lash. The majority cannot even live in peace without the fear of being dragged. Why do you think a lot of them don’t last long in the industry. Mental health is real! Making money is hard, its not by engagements but relationships. For me it’s all cruise because I no say I get. But for the ones who are coming up they need every help that’s out there not for you to be creating enemies that are not there. Now by default they must adopt those enemies you the fans have created for them.

A lot of people and businesses don’t want to mix with bbn because of the toxic fans and toxic blogs surrounding the show and the only people you are truly damaging are the people you claim to support. Sha. The next big brother is around the corner so i guess you can pick a new fav to fuck up. To my colleagues. Use your head wisely and don’t follow the narrative they create for you.”