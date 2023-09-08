The conflict between BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemates, Neo Akpofure and Angel Smith in Biggie’s home after Smith accused Akpofure of lying about her.

Everything began when Biggie’s Parrot revealed the conversation Neo had with Doyin about Soma and Angel’s scheme to determine who would be Doyin’s nominee for eviction.

Following the Parrot’s revelation, Angel refuted the accusations while speaking directly with Neo about dropping them.

“Are you mad? I never said something like that,” she said affirmatively.

NeoEnergy urged that she say it, though.

There was a second round of argument after the argument moved from the living room to the dressing room.

Angel had threatened to strike Neo if he touched her possessions, therefore it was obvious that the two were going to engage in physical contact.

Neo insisted and moved to take something from her closet, but Soma intervened to stop him.

