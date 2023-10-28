Popular comedian and content creator, Emmanuel Iwueke, better known as, Craze Crown laments as he discovers that the 1 million naira stock his father had bought for them 11 years ago is worth barely N12K currently.

The skitmaker, who studied to be a medical doctor took to his Instagram page to make the disclosure as he lamented over the current situation of the country.

Craze Clown revealed that as of 2002, their father who thought about protecting their future decided invest in shares which he hope would yield a huge profit.

However, this sadly didn’t turn out to be so as the money had severely depreciated to 11,561.46.

The comedian bemoaned how worthless it had become and wondered what he is expected to do with such meagre sum of money.

Watch the video below: