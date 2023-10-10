TV Presenter, Charles Born has continued to drag BBNaija Winner, Ilebaye for being disrespectful to him and his production team.

Recall that yesterday, the actor took to his Instagram page to reveal that Baye was supposed to appear in a recent episode of “To be honest” Podcast on Glitch Africa.

However, when she arrived, they were interviewing Adekunle and Pere.

Born said the reality star got angry after few minutes of waiting and then drove off, saying “how dare you keep her waiting”.

After being dragged on Instagram for keeping Ilebaye waiting and for calling her out, Charles Born went live on Instagram to share a story about her.

To prove that the reality star is proud and arrogant, the media personality recounted how he overheard her screaming at her chaperone.

He said;

“ilebaye was outside our office screaming at her chaperone, i halted what i was doing and went outside and before i could get there, she zoomed off without meeting anybody in the production team to know what exactly happened.

when ilebaye arrived, we had already started filming with pere and adekunle, there was no way we were gonna stop recording for her to join in the middle of a session, so she had to wait for the next session with her and cross.

120 million can get you anything in life but definitely not character, ilebaye was very disr£spctful to all of us today. “.

Watch below;

