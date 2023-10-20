Nollywood couple, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi have welcomed their first child a bouncing baby boy.
The good news was shared by Stan via his Instagram page.
Sharing videos and photos of their first child, Jayden Chimebuka Nzediegwu, Stan Nze described him a gift of love and an absolute joy.
He wrote;
“Jayden Chimebuka Nzediegwu ✨
A Gift of Love ❤️
An absolute joy 🕺🏾
Precious 💎
Charming 🧿
Shining ⭐️
Our bundle of joy from heaven above 👼
Our First Fruit 🍇
Welcome home Son 🤗”
Congratulations to the beautiful couple.
