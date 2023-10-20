Nollywood couple, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi have welcomed their first child a bouncing baby boy.

The good news was shared by Stan via his Instagram page.

Sharing videos and photos of their first child, Jayden Chimebuka Nzediegwu, Stan Nze described him a gift of love and an absolute joy.

He wrote;

“Jayden Chimebuka Nzediegwu ✨

A Gift of Love ❤️

An absolute joy 🕺🏾

Precious 💎

Charming 🧿

Shining ⭐️

Our bundle of joy from heaven above 👼

Our First Fruit 🍇

Welcome home Son 🤗”

Swipe to see the video and photos below:

Congratulations to the beautiful couple.

