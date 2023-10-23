Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze melts hearts has she reward her mother with a brand new house as a token of appreciation for her constant love and support over the years.

The Asaba-based screen goddess took to her Instagram page to make the announcement with her almost half a million fans.

Ruth Eze shared a video of the newly acquired house, describing it as a prudent gift for her mother.

In her caption, she wrote, “A small gift for my mom.”

Colleagues and fans and well-wishers expressed their admiration in the comments, emphasizing that the gift was anything but small and commending her generosity.

Watch the video below:

See netizens reactions below:

Christabel Egbenya wrote, “Congratulations. May God bless you

Sedater Saviour wrote, “Oh my darling. God bless you and may your children cover our nakedness in Jesus’ name Amen

Calista Okoronkwo wrote, “Congratulations to mumsie. God bless u dear

Official Sir Kome wrote, “Congratulations beautiful. More grace Amen

T Charis Ozuruigbo wrote, “Congrats

Zinny Samson Official wrote, “Awww God bless you, darling

Is Blessing Browne wrote, “Mommy deserves it. You are a gift to us, mama. May God continue to ess and keep you for us. We love you so much

Mary Magdalene wrote, “This is not small o. Congratulations beautiful May your children do same for you”.