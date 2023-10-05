In a recent video, famous artist Portable begs an unnamed phone dealer to turn on his new iPhone 15 so he can make sure it isn’t faulty.

Portable can be seen joyfully celebrating in the video that user @pbtips_ posted to the social media site X.

While announcing that the iPhone 15 has finally been released and encouraging his followers to celebrate with him, he also makes a promise to soon purchase the as-yet-unreleased iPhone 16.

The Zazoo Zazoo crooner, who is presently on tour throughout the world and who only recently gave money to a beggar in Europe, has now joined the expanding list of famous people who have the privilege of owning the most recent model of the new iOS phone.

Netizens reactions:

@techyfera said: Portable na eternal cruise 😅😅😅😅

@unknownthedj_ said: Yes oo carry 2m Naira buy fufu , e no go funny o 😅😅😅

@tobsmall said: Baba say make e no be fufu. Trenches will open your eyes to serious and important Orientation (OT for layman language)

@UTDTreytips said: On am o make you no go see googleplay store when you on am for house 😂

@IamAdren_ adds: 😂😂😂😂😂 Computer Village boys don show diswan shege pro pro pro max

@Yusuf_Whd said: That line took me out lol. Does he ever loose guard?

See video below: