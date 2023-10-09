Popular Nollywood actor and ex-BBNaija housemate, Tobi Bakre has explained the difference between being a boy dad and a girl dad in two image.

Recall that only recently, the box office king just welcomed his second child (a girl) with his wife Anu Bakre.

The dotting father of two is still basking in the euphoria of fatherhood and today has shared two images of both his boy and girl child.

In the picture of his boy, he is seen throwing him very high while in the picture with his girl, he cradles her very softly and gently.

See below;

See netizens reactions below:

patience_la_tres_belle_fri said: Girl Dad is the soft spot. Dey play ❤️

yourmummysmummy said: Ain’t that the truth 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️

oyes_sweetlife1 wrote: 😂fathers understands

mopelolaalagaiyawo said: Abeg no throw our Princess up o, you can do that to Malik 😂😂😂

dafidiglobal2020 said: Handle with utmost care 😍😂😍

vanessa.Ibtz wrote: Why not treat them the same. That’s what my dad did. Play soccer with her go and repair the cars either her or sth in the house. She’ll love it.

estherodumusor wrote: Boy dad vs girl dad=Blessed Dad! 🤭🥰

Omah_shulli said: I was afraid she was the first slide 😂😂😂 I was like egbami 😂😂

eveydiva wrote: When it’s a girl, you’ll be humbled 😂😂