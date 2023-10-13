Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire Leonard has given an epic response to a follower who asked why she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in a recent Instagram post.

Recall that the thespian got married to her longtime boyfriend and colleague Frederick Leonard in November 2022.

Just recently, she shared a rare video of herself dancing on her Instagram page.

“Say something Nice if not I ain’t posting dancing Videos again 😂😂😂 TikTok made me do it 💃😂” she wrote.

While many people were rating her dance step, the follower in question, pointed out that Peggy Ovire ‘s fingers were bare and she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.

“Where’s the 💍😢” she asked

In response, Peggy gave a curt reply, asking, “Is your own missing?”

See below;

