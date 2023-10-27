Popular Nollywood actress and film producer, Toyin Abraham has recounted how she was beaten on a movie set before achieving fame.

The delectable mother of one made this known during a recent Interview with BBC Pidgin.

Narrating her journey to stardom, the box office Queen said:

“I never see road wey smooh, I don travel, I don go London, I don go Canada, I don go America, I dey look for road wey smooth, e no dey. You go see one something, so anything no smooth, challenge go come. But all those big ones, dem don beat me for location well well, because I don become star? Different things don happen pass but those ones na past, so challenge must dey.”

The Nollywood actress became more popular with her self produced movie ‘Alakada’ which she said is her favourite film till date.