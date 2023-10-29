Reality TV star, Maria Chike Benjamin leaves many people delighted with a heartwarming video featuring her newborn son.

It would be recalled that the former Big Brother Naija shine ya eyes housemate welcomed her son with her baby daddy, Kelvin some weeks ago amidst enormous gratitude.

The former air hostess posted an alluring video in which she affectionately tended to her peacefully slumbering son, as she counted down to his upcoming one-month milestone in a few days.

Maria Chike suggested that her son would be four weeks old in just a few hours but would officially mark one month on the following Wednesday.

“We’re 4weeeks in a few hours but one month on Wednesday,” she wrote.

The video has since generated massive reactions as many gush over the adorable mother-son moment.

See some reactions below:

Aridrama Girl wrote, “Maria in her fresh mommy era. I remember how some local BBN fans here said she is barren because her man used her woman for money.”

Rainy Zion wrote, “I like I’m honestly crying. The cutest thing I’ve seen today. She will be a great mom.”

Omaeze wrote, “Maria u’re so perfect. Am so proud of u plus motherhood looks fab on u.”

Maria Chike Aesthetics wrote, “Motherhood looks good on you Maria.”

Kyo Mugisha wrote, “Motherhood is beautiful and enjoyed when you have a supportive partner. Congratulations to her once again.”

Rukky wrote, “God is supreme after Maria enviously wished such on someone finally na she born out of wedlock.”

Watch the video below: