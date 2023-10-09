Ex-Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Venita Akpofure, warms her fans’ hearts as she invites her daughters to a live session on Instagram.

One of the daughters of the reality star and actress recently celebrated her birthday and was showered with multiple gifts by fans, according to her mother.

During a live Instagram session, Venita asked her daughters to extend their appreciation to her fans for their overwhelming show of love during their birthdays.

Her youngest daughter let many melt away while she stated that she wore make-up to look pretty; even though her mother cautioned her.

See how netizens reacted below;

poshcupcake_1 stated: “Her first daughter looks like her so much! Beauty’s 🥰🥰.”

_Dannydc said: “If I be Adekunle I go hold this woman tight he better not lose her she a keeper, Ascent 🥺❤️lovely kids and she’s so beautiful.”

call_me_adaora added: “Venita is beautiful but until she opens her mouth , u go hear am 😀😀😀😀😀.”

bencipherx said: “Omoooo x 26 she’s beautiful and has a good body. Island hope she finds someone that can be patient with her.”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/yabaleftonline/status/1711136305155846290?s=20