Ultimate love star, Dr. Cherry has commented on the behavior of Angel and Venita towards Mercy Eke on the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Taking to her Twitter page, the reality star revealed that Angel betrayed her friend Lambo because she wanted to save her boyfriend Soma from eviction, and that Venita did the same thing for Adekunle.

Dr Cherry added that these men will likely dump Angel and Venita in the end, and that they will have lost a good friend(Mercy) in the process.

In her words;

“Some ladies will neva learn “Don’t betray ur girlfriend that really care for u bcoz of Man…#Angel betrayed n planned against #Mercy in the #Bbnaija house bcoz she wanted to safe Soma .#Venita did almost thesame bcoz of kuku, now these guys will dump them n they’ve lost a good gf”

