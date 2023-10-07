Popular Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola is ecstatic as her partner and colleague, Eso Dike go on one knee and proposes to her with a king-size ring.

The delectable screen goddess famous for her roles in Yoruba movies took to her Instagram page to announce her engagement with a picture of her partner proposing to her.

Wumi Toriola expressed her happiness at finally being engaged and playfully hinted at the prospect of an upcoming wedding.

“Awwn awwn “has finally reached my side ….@eso.dike. Congratulations to me. esowum2024,″ she wrote.

Eso Dike on his end took to his Instagram page to share the same engagement photo while declaring forever with Wumi.

“TO FOREVER🥂❤️😍,” he wrote.

Warri Pikin, Jumoke Odetola, Jamiu Azeez, Folorunsho Adeola, along with a number of her fans, trooped the page of Wumi Toriola with congratulatory messages.