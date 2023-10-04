Multichoice Nigeria on Tuesday disclosed that N5.5 billion was invested in the production of the just-concluded “All Stars” edition of the prestigious Big Brother Naija reality show.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, disclosed this during the cash prize presentation to the winner of the All Stars show, Ilebaye Odiniya, in Lagos.

A cheque of N120 million and the key to new SUV from Innosons Motors was presented to the winner, Ilebaye.

Tejumola said that over 2,000 individuals were also employed to execute the show.

She said the show generated over 1.53 billion voters across all regions.

“This year, we have backed this commitment up with a total investment of NGN5.5 billion, covering the costs of production, construction, fittings, technical, licensing, satellite, and marketing in the production of this season of Big Brother Naija.

“And of course, there is the direct impact of over 2000 individuals employed to bring this project to life.

“As Africa’s most loved storyteller, we are proud to be part of creating opportunities for growth for the youth in their quest to build great futures.

“This year Biggieverse was opened as Big Brother invited into it your favorite All-Stars 20 game players, four house guests, nine Jury members and 12 Wager Task Judges and the parrot who all together delivered a riveting show that kept us all entertained for 71 days,” she said.