Ilebaye, a contestant on BBNaija Season 8 All-Stars, has won the 2023 reality TV competition.

On Sunday, October 1, the show’s host, Ebuka, made the announcement.

During her diary session earlier in the day, Ilebaye shared her plans if she were to win the show and its grand prize.

As housemates took their turns in the diary session, Ilebaye expressed that her first reaction would be the end of all her worries.

She believed that winning would be a testament to the fact that God hears and fulfills her heart’s desires.

The mere thought of possessing such a substantial amount of money left Ilebaye astounded.

Biggie, the show’s organizer, kindly pointed out that having that amount would undoubtedly make her the youngest multimillionaire in her family.

Before her victory today, Ilebaye had previously been evicted from the show weeks before the finale in her previous season.

However, in the 2023 All Stars edition, out of the six finalists, Ilebaye was the only one who had never reached the finals before.

Out of the original 24 contestants who participated in the show, the competition narrowed down to just six finalists.

Ilebaye walked away with the grand prize of a whopping ₦120 million.