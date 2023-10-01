Following her eviction from the season 8 edition of BBNaija All Stars, Cynthia Nwadiora, aka CeeC was dubbed a ‘bitterlaef’ by an audience.

It is worth noting that Ceec finished as the show’s second runner-up after finishing among the top three finalists in the 2023 edition.

Following her eviction from Biggie’s house, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s host, invited the female housemate to join him on stage, where an audience applauded her arrival.

However, while making her entrance, an audience from the group yelled multiple times, ‘bitterleaf’ until it caught the housemate’s attention.

Ceec turned around, trying to figure out where the name calling came from but Ebuka held her hand and made sure she does not react to that.

Watch the video below;