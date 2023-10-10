Ilebaye Odiniya, Big Brother Naija season 8 winner, has shared her thoughts on why her fellow housemates disregarded her during her reign as the Head of House.

In one of the weeks leading up to the finale of the Big Brother Naija All Stars season, Ilebaye emerged as the Head of the House.

However, she faced challenges in getting her colleagues to follow her instructions and she often clashed with them over their refusal to do as instructed.

In response to a question during an Instagram live session about her time as HOH, Ilebaye claimed her colleagues may have disregarded her during her reign as Head of House because they were “intimidated” by her.

She said; “I really don’t know why housemates disrespected and didn’t have regard for me during my tenure as Head of House. I just felt maybe they were intimidated.”