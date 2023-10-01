Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Adekunle Olopade has informed his colleague, Cross that he dreamt he won the the reality show.

The former banker, fondly called ‘bad boy deks’ shared his interesting dream with Cross on Saturday night, moments before the finale party.

Cross, Mercy, CeeC, Ilebaye, Adekunle and Pere are the finalists and today, Sunday, October 1, 2023, the winner will be announced.

Adekunle explained that he wanted to be the first person to congratulate Cross, but on his part, the reality star and businessman said he believes the event host will walk home with the N120 million grand prize.

Adekunle said; “I had a dream you won [the grand prize]. I just want to be the first person to congratulate you in case you win tomorrow [Sunday].”