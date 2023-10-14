Former Big Brother Naija housemate Neo Akpofure, has made a huge contribution to the welfare of prisoners in his hometown of Warri.

The lifestyle influencer, also known as Neo Energy made headlines after making a charitable donation to convicts in his hometown of Warri, Delta state.

The reality star, who spent much of his childhood in prisons with his warden mother, thought it was very important to give back to society while in Warri.

In the photo he posted on his social media, he posed in front of the prison with the warden and other staff members.

In front of them were boxes containing supplies and facilities for the captives.

Neo also stated that he had a love for helping inmates get back on their feet and that ensuring they were treated humanely was the key motivation behind the creation of his Amakazat Foundation.

He said:

“Couldn’t have visited my Warri without visiting the Nigerian Correctional service again. Growing up and living inside the prisons because my mum was a warden, I developed a soft spot for some of these prisoners, especially after listening to some of their stories of how life dealt them a bad hand.”

“This is one of the projects I’m intentional and passionate about. One of the core missions of @amakazat_ foundation founded by yours truly is to ensure that there is hope even behind bars, that prisons and penitentiaries in Nigeria continue to serve the purpose of being correctional facilities and in a bid to achieve that we have decided to make sure that these prisoners live under humane conditions whilst being confined until they’re reintegrated back into society”.

See post below: