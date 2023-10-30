Big Brother Naija star, Tolani Shobajo better known as Tolanibaj, has revealed why she is doubtful about getting married.

The 30-year-old disc jockey shared this in response to a male follower who advised her to get married as soon as possible.

According to the reality TV star, she is skeptical about getting married because she is not sure if people are truly happy in their marriages.

“I’m not convinced that married people are happy,” she wrote on Snapchat.

Her post has stirred different opinions online, with some in support of her statement, while others were against it.

Read netizens reactions below:

@ovieoftoronto wrote, “She has a point tho , marriage these days look like heavy responsibilities and duties , together with the rampant divorce occurring. Some don’t even like themselves after a few years . Some are happier when the wife or husband travels for some days.”

@_thaprime wrote, “Where’s the lies? Most people whose parents marriage failed and theirs built on lies and deception, convincing you to get cuffed too”

@cj_ben01 wrote, “My parents have been married for 37yrs and they still happily married and living together dey play, internet and fast life just dey decieve so many of una”