In a heartwarming gesture, fans of BBNaija star, Beauty Tukura, known as Beenavy, visited the Ikoyi correctional center in Lagos to share gifts with inmates.

The visit was organized to celebrate Beauty’s birthday, which is today, October 21.

The fans presented the inmates with various gifts, including toiletries, food items, and clothing.

Speaking on the reason for the visit, the president of Beenavy, Mary Johnson, said that the fans wanted to use the occasion of Beauty Tukura’s birthday to show love and support to the inmates.

“We know that life in prison can be tough, and we wanted to do something to make the inmates feel loved and remembered. We hope that our gifts will bring them some joy and comfort,” she said.

The inmates were grateful for the gifts and expressed their appreciation to the fans”We are so grateful for this gesture. It means a lot to us to know that people are thinking of us,” said one inmate.

Watch the video below:

