Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has opened up on the struggles of being a woman.

The controversial socielite, shared stunning photos on his Instagram page where he admitted that becoming a woman hasn’t been easy for him.

He disclosed that sometimes he feels some way from the way he used to. Speaking further on his struggles, he claimed that he doesn’t urinate as a man again.

“Becoming a woman has been an uneasy journey for me. Sometimes I feel some way from the way I used to. Like I don’t stand and pie again I now bend down. BUT WHY?”.

His post has since caused a stir online as many slammed him for deceiving himself.

