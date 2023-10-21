Reality TV personality Tochukwu, simply known as Tochi has once again stirred reactions. This time, he aimed his words at those who adopt the term ‘baddie’ to describe themselves.

The former Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate firmly stated that being a ‘baddie’ is not a job description, and instead, he encouraged individuals to focus on seeking gainful employment.

While his statement didn’t specify any particular individuals, many have connected this remark to Ilebaye, known for her self-proclaimed title as a ‘Gen Z baddie.’

The winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija All stars season has proudly embraced the ‘baddie’ label and is among the foremost figures associated with this trendy term in the country.

Tochi is not new to stirring controversies, in 2022, he had made headlines when he criticized Nigerians for their love patterns, suggesting that they tend to exhibit genuine affection primarily when something negative or competitive is happening. He noted a tendency for Nigerians to respond with more empathy and love during pitiful or challenging moments.