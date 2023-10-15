Popular Nigerian relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO recently sparked controversies online following the way she drags activist and Tiktoker, VeryDarkBlackMan for not living fake life.

The controversial Tiktoker who is well known for calling out, popular skincare brand Jenny’s Glow, actress, Nkechi Blessing and the late Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi.

He was recently spotted in Jos and Blessing CEO took the opportunity to make fun of his outfit.

She called him a dirty boy and mocked his outfit and footwear and stated that he looks like a retired criminal. She also slammed his manhood following his leak video that hit the internet.

Blessing CEO called on Davido and Tunde Ednut to support him with clothing and monetary assistance respectively.

Blessing wrote: “He is just a d!rty boy abeg. Hoodlum, be like retired criminal even we wey don go prison e no show. Gosh pls abeg upgrade. Even if na better slipas let’s hep

Davido pls dash him some clothes, tunde help him with money since him prick video no sell, give am _ work abeg since nafdac people reject am. Na this boy is going through a lot. We women no want am him priiicck too tiny With him cheap 100 naira bar beach chain for neck and okirika combat”



Watch the video below;

See netizens reactions below;

kofo_of_bu;C:😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂, if it didn’t dey, it didn’t dey.

mandy__chuks: If you love verydarkman gather here 🙌❤️ Leave him like that for us 😇😂.

favourite_chi: Atleast he didn’t fake it.. His better than that CEO that claimed someone’s house😂😂😂If say you don dey jail now, you for no get mouth to dey talk.

sandrabenede: But I me like him and find him attractive…. Let him breathe, you all doing too much to mk this guy look b#d.

nanastrybe_: If I win big brother house 2025 I go carry am me and him go enter Dubai, make I collect some good loving, spoil am well.

africanflamingo_: Him for wear Prada go market abi? With that your yansh wey be like grandpa bicycle seat. You sure need a refund for that log of wood. Na only people wey no like truth go dislike this guy. E pain them! 😂.

nnenna_blinks_: Blessing Sit this one out You can broke shàme a person living in his truth when you were caught on this same app claiming to have what wasn’t yours not once not twice. He has arrive at the peak of any humans mental state. “The act to not care” which I cant say for you. Your only power is the money you think you have which you don’t.