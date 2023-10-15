Popular controversial relationship coach, Blessing CEO reacts to the accusations by a tattoo artist regarding her refusal to pay for the service of covering her BBL scars.

The artist had alleged that the Queen of clout had him fly from Lagos to Enugu to mask her BBL scars only to refuse to pay him.

Clarifying the allegations, Blessing CEO stated that it was the decision of the tattoo artist to fly to Enugu despite insisting that he should wait till she was back in Lagos.

Sharing screenshots as proof of their interactions, Blessing affirmed that the craftsman’s only intention was to chase clout with her name to boost his business.

The next day he said he was going back to aba I said ok, how much is the charge so I pay and know the balance but he no gree talk, I insisted and he said I should give him anything I said tell me ur price, him come say I go pay for flight ticket, 250k Abi 200k, I tell am say wether him dey wine me🤣🤣, him don see mansion and maga na, I refused and told him the tatoo is not even complete, na so the boy come dey talk anyhow so I block am, come call the person wey introduce me to am to talk to am ask am how much, he told the person that he wants to drag me for fame 🤣🤣🤣🛌. Him no no say na dragging be my surname.

Small boy stop circulating my private pictures and defaming me that I smell and all that, na me go sue you las las but I know say u no get money na why I just ignore u . Be warned oooooo.

If u want ur money come complete this ur yeye work make I dey manage am🤣🤣, that is if fear go gree u near me agsin because u know say u don 4ck up . I even promised to hep ur career but no he like this ooo u go wound ..”

