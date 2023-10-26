Shortly after criticizing phenomenal afrobeats superstar Davido, well-known socialite Blessing CEO’s Instagram account disappears.

You may recall that four years after he bought a car for his assistant, Israel DMW, Davido was accused of owing 4.5 million naira by the self-described relationship therapist as she called him out for living a fake life.

However, well-known automotive dealer IVD used social media to refute this, pointing out that Davido owes him nothing in cash for the vehicle.

But after criticizing Davido, the socialite’s Instagram account abruptly disappeared.

It’s important to remember that Blessing CEO’s Instagram account has disappeared before; her initial account was erased in 2022 amid the IVD-Bimbo controversy.

Also, the 2022 controversy had landed her behind bars, and was later granted bail after a month of being incarcerated.