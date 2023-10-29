Phyna, a former Big Brother Niger winner, has found herself in the spotlight once more, this time for a rather amusing reason.

In a recent video, she can be seen sitting next to Bob Risky, and her facial expression drew the most attention.

Her expression appeared to convey disgust and irritation, according to observers.

As Bobrisky leaned in to speak to her, her expression changed, leading many to believe she didn’t want to be near him.

While the conversation continued, there was a visible reluctance on her part to engage in the discussion.

See reactions below,

Gift wrote: “Phyna just dey use style guide. 😂😂”

@O0binna said: “Who Dey breeet?

Not phyna 😂😂😂”

@king_ubani said: “The smell is too much. Nothing qey una go tell me”

@stanuc4life reacted: “Bob get mouth odor naa”

@rosemar18121701 stated: “Spedy highness 😂. She wan to sleep”

