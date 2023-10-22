Former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Adeolu Okusaga popularly known as Saga, has said it is difficult for reality TV stars to break into Nollywood.

The fitness instructor and artist said movie producers have become weary of giving participants of the reality show movie roles because they don’t want to give them the impression that they are entitled to it simply because they participated in Big Brother.

Saga made this known in a recent chat with Saturday Beats, where he revealed that he has starred in a few movies. He explained that it may be a little difficult for them to be accepted in the Nigerian movie industry, but they will get there eventually.

He said; “I have acted in a few movies. It was tough breaking into Nollywood because most Nollywood practitioners don’t want us to feel like because we went to Big Brother’s House, we are entitled to these things. So, one has to earn it somehow. It may be a little bit difficult, but eventually one will get there little by little.”