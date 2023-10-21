In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity, the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation has stepped forward to cover the medical expenses of renowned Nollywood actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

The foundation’s timely intervention comes as Mr Ibu battles a health challenge that has necessitated medical treatment. Demonstrating their commitment to supporting those in need, the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation promptly settled the actor’s outstanding medical bills.

In a statement released on their Facebook page, the Bukola Saraki foundation expressed their deep sense of responsibility to assist John Okafor during this difficult time.

They acknowledged the joy and laughter he has brought to countless homes over the past four decades, and they wished him a swift and complete recovery.

The statement said;

“The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation is honoured to have extended support to Mr John Okafor also known as Mr. Ibu, a renowned comedic icon who has graced our screens and brought joy and laughter to countless homes over the past four decades.

“When we learned of his recent health challenges and the financial burdens associated with his medical treatment, we felt a deep sense of responsibility to assist in any way we could. We promptly paid off his entire medical expenses as of Wednesday.

“We encourage everyone who can to come forward and assist in any capacity, whether it’s through financial contributions, moral support, or prayers.

“We wish him a swift and complete recovery.”

The foundation’s act of kindness has been met with widespread praise from fans and colleagues alike.

Many have taken to social media to express their gratitude for the foundation’s generosity and to wish Mr Ibu a speedy recovery.

See below;

ALSO READ: “My nanny” – Davido hails friend Ubi Franklin as he requests for increment in salary to N200m