Charles Born, a media personality who hosts the podcast “To be honest”, has slammed BBNaija All-stars winner, Ilebaye, for allegedly being rude and arrogant.

Taking to his Instagram story, the actor revealed that Baye was supposed to appear in a recent episode of “To be honest” Podcast.

However, when she arrived, they were interviewing Adekunle and Pere.

After staying for few minutes, the reality star got angry and then drove off, saying “how dare you keep her waiting”.

Upset by this, Charles Born called Ilebaye a “celebrity of yesterday”, stating that money doesn’t buy class.

He wrote;

“Genz baddie Waited for few minutes whilst we were filming with Pere and Adekunle and drove off saying we kept her waiting in her words “how dare we keep her waiting” Celebrity of yesterday? Lol! Truly money is truly doesn’t buy class!!!” Yuck!”

