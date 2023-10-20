Former BBNaija housemate, Shegun Olusemo popularly known as Sheggz has mocked his senior colleagues who failed maintaining their relationships like he did with his BBN girlfriend, Bella.

The power couples once again become a topic of discussion with their affectionate photos while shading BBNaija couples whose relationships collapsed.

This comes following the crash of the relationships between BBNaija All Stars housemates Venita and Adekunle, and Mercy Eke and Pere Egbi.

Sheggz, known for being straightforward, posted a collection of heartmelting pictures on his Instagram account, showcasing intimate moments with his BBNaija girlfriend, Bella Okagbue.

Captioning the photos, he wrote, “Come and learn how a real G moves.”

The caption has since sparked controversies online , with many speculating that he might be subtly hinting at other BBNaija couples who have recently faced relationship difficulties.