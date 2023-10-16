Kemi Olunloyo, a popular Nigerian journalist and controversial figure, has alleged that Davido has gifted his wife, Chioma, a mansion worth $900,000 in Atlanta as a push gift following the birth of their twins.

She made this claim on her Instagram story.

Kemi Olunloyo revealed that the mansion Davido gifted Chioma is well furnished and tasteful.

However, she offered advice to the singer on the importance of keeping the house private.

She claimed that he had videotaped the mansion, and that this could make it a target for burglars.

She also reminded him of the murder of rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in his home after its location was shared online.

In her words:

“This is how it starts. I like Davido’s Push gift for Chioma a mansion in Atlanta worth $900000 after my real estate search of the address. Well furnished and tasteful but videotaping the entire house over there is setting it up for burglaries and danger. Have we forgotten Popsmoke and the Air B & B location murders? David keep it private. Nooo!!! Not where you sleep at night. Nobody must know that location. Don’t do Ojuorolari”.

See below;



ALSO READ:“A good woman will never force a man to realize that she is a good woman” – Actress Bimpe Akintunde shares important message