Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido is set to replace the car of his signee, Logos Olori, after getting involved in a ghastly accident along the Lekki-Epe expressway, in Lagos.

Logos Olori took to the micro blogging platform X formerly known as Twitter to confirm the incident.

He shared pictures of his damaged vehicle and revealed that his record label boss, Davido, had promised to replace the damaged car with a new one.

The ‘Jaiye Lo’ singer further took the opportunity to call attention to the poor condition of the Lekki road where the accident occurred, urging the government to address the road as it continues to deteriorate.

“Thank God for life 🙏🏽 Only one Godfather🙏🏽001 @davido. New whip on the way 🏎🏎 Make them try do lekki road 🙏🏽🤯,” he wrote.