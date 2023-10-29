Renowned Nigerian music producer, Shizzi has shared his opinion on the ongoing debt saga between singer Davido and Dammy Krane.

A netizen asked the producer on X about his thoughts on the dispute between singers Davido and Dammy Krane, as he was the producer of the song “Izzue.”

Priscilla @fingerz1993; “@shizzi na u produce dat song pls what do u have to say.”

In response, Shizzi said he didn’t receive a dime from the song so that it didn’t bother him.

He also revealed that “Izzue” was never a Davido song. Davido only jumped on it and Dammy afterwards.

Shizzi added that Dammy Krane should question whoever was in charge of the release not Davido.

He said; “I reserve my comment on this matter! I didn’t see 1 kobo from “Izzue” so I don’t give a f*k!!

“Izzue” was never a David song!!! Me and Krane cooked up the song initially then David jumped on it afterwards. They shot a video and released it as a collabo. Whoever was in charge of the release then is the one Krane should question in regard to the song not David!!!”

See below;