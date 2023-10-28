Mercy Chinwo and her husband share stunning maternity photos just hours after announcing the birth of their first child.

Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed, joyfully announced the birth of their first child on Friday, October 27th.

While the singer has not disclosed the gender of their child, reports circulating online suggest that the couple were blessed with a baby boy.

Sharing maternity photos on her Instagram page, Mercy expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God for the new addition to their family.

She mentioned that both her and her husband’s hearts are filled with joy and thanksgiving.

Mercy Chinwo further hinted about the subtle gender reveal in her latest music video titled, “You Do This One.”

“Our heart is filled with Joy and gratitude. Did you notice the subtle gender reveal from the “YOU DO THIS ONE” video,” she wrote.

See her post below;