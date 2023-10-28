Ace music executive and singer, Don Jazzy, has been showered with praises by netizens after gifting N8 million to ailing students.

The students cried out online over different challenging illnesses which were sucking them dry both financially and physically.

The Mavins record label boss took it upon himself and decided to spend a whopping N8 million on their treatment. He gifted N6 million to one and N2 million to another.

His act of kindness and generosity as garnered reactions from social media users.

See some reactions below:

Chikanyima_obidiugwu said: “Abegy why them no dey see my messages 😢. Been seeking for help for fibroids surgery.”

Iykecoal commented: “God bless you Big Don. The beneficiaries though, meanwhile tribalism is k!lling some set of ppl in 9ja.”

Ivapaisly reacted: “He does it on daily without making noise. The guy never like drama. Someone that has being helping skit makers without collecting one cent from anyone. Na man him be.”

Awesomefoods_77 reacted: “Him money no see tribe oo. God bless am joor!”

Therealtolani said: “He should please remember me, too, any amount is fine with me because as a shop owner I am down like otisumi.”

See the post below: