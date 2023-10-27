The Nigerian singer Portable advised his erstwhile collaborator Young Duu not to go back to his hometown of Sango without a brand-new vehicle and a spacious home.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Young Duu departed from Portable’s record company, Zeh Nation.

Young Duu’s contract was terminated by Portable, who gave the explanation that the young man was becoming too close to his adversaries.

He also discussed an occasion in which Young Duu attempted to con him by fabricating a narrative about being arrested and requiring $200k to be released; however, the claim turned out to be a lie.

In response, Young Duu claimed that he had left Zeh Nation for success rather than to betray Portable.

He also discussed his previous struggles. He pleaded with everyone to keep in mind his struggles.

Later, on Friday, October 27, Portable issued a warning to Young Duu in a new video, telling him not to return to Sango unless he had a large house and a new ride.

Watch the video below: