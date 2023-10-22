Popular media personality and actress, Toke Makinwa has warned fellow women against making imprudent demands from men they’re in a relationship with.

The TV personality also known as Tokstar stressed that it is the wrong thing for a lady to demand from a man what she cannot afford for herself.

Toke Makinwa made this statement in a recent episode of her talkshow, Toke Moments, as she advises women against pressuring their partners.

She said:

“As a woman, you’re living in Mushin, and you’re putting pressure on a guy to buy you a house in Banana Island. I’m sorry. Make it make sense. Can you buy it? Can you even move yourself out of where you are small?

“If he meets you maybe like halfway and you are saying to him that ‘Bros, I worked hard to get halfway but I’ve a dream. My dream is not to be here where you met. And I’m not lazy. For me to leave this point to get to that point, you can see the triat of hard work. Are you going to join me to move there or are you going to be there?’ Period.”