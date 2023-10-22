In a recent Instagram post, Asisat Oshoala, a Nigerian footballer who plays as a striker for FC Barcelona and the Nigeria women’s national team, paid tribute to the late musician Mohbad.

This occurs a few weeks after the passing of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba on September 12, 2023.

TheinfoNG had reported that Mohbad was declared dead by his friends on the aforementioned date after allegedly seeking treatment for an ear infection.

While the cause of the singer’s death is yet to be officially determined or announced by the appropriate authorities, Mohbad continues to be celebrated by well-wishers.

In honor of Mohbad, Asisat Oshoala, who recently scored twice against Granada in a football match, took to her Instagram page to write, “Double for Imole. keep resting young king #LightBoy.”

The statement immediately drew the attention of individuals who have commented on the post to share their opinions.

See some reactions below:

fadapetercomedy: “Tnx mami u said it n u did it. Imole lives.”

theladytoyah: “Loju won Imole di Legend forever in our hearts. Thank you Asisat for showing love to everyone.”

yahootailor18: “Do your best and leave the rest my sister. God bless you for doing this one to pay him last respect.”

swankytee224a: “The only footballer that showed Imole love thank you agba baller.”

cristy_davis___0: “Keep resting bro we gonna get you justice you the deserve @iammohbad.”

akanbiwale: “We love both of you, Az you no go die afi ti o ba di arugbo Bijahi Rosullulai, lmole wey die may he continue to rip Bijahi Rosullulai.”

osascoad: “LoL Another Africa player of the year 2023 winner already.”

supliabeatz: “Love you. Anytime i listen to his song i wish he stayed longer to know how great he had become.”

shukran_olaoluwa: “Congratulations world best!! Agba baller for a reason.”

See post below;