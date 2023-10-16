Former Big Brother Naija star, Adekunle has said that his fellow housemate, Doyinsola Davids is too blunt and might get herself in trouble someday.

Doyin as she’s simply called, is known for her blunt nature. During her stay in the Big Brother Naija house. She had a heated altercation with colleague, Venita Akpofure while in the house.

A few weeks after her clash with Venita, Doyin also clashed with Pere Egbi which resulted in a violent act on the path of Pere. Pere crashed the wall of Big Brother during his altercation with Doyin Davids.

In a recent interview, Adekunle who has ironed things out with Doyin after their clashes during their reunion disclosed that Doyin is a smart and sweet friend but her only flaw is her inability to control her words.

According to him, this act might get Doyin in trouble one day.

