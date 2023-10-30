A Nigerian man cried out in agony after purchasing an expensive iPhone 15 from Computer Village only to discover fufu inside later.

It is the season and reign of the most recent iPhone, the iPhone 15, and a wealthy Nigerian big boy attempted to join the ‘geng’ only to be duped of his money.

The man reportedly went to a computer village in Lagos to buy himself a new iPhone 15, only to discover something else to his surprise and amazement.

He reportedly found fufu neatly package to fit the box and give the weighty impression that a phone is inside.

The man could be seen showing the content to people as he lamented over his misfortune.

See some reactions below;

xpensive_fatima said: “i know say computer village no be better place, but make una Dey rate us for this app nah”

ekesonmoney_ remarked: “Haters go say na staged..( yes I’m the hater)”

dianejohn4luv commented: “I go set the whole computer village on faya cos wit is this na”

manlikezillyy typed: “Who una wan use play for this app”

officialkilow reacted: “Na soup remain”

tobithestarrr commented: “They need to deploy spy’s Agents there to catch these set of people.. they did it to me about 9 years ago”

bcoin_auto wrote: “When life trows Lemons at you, you make lemonade out of it, bro just buy 200 naira egusi soup and 1 small meat chop, you no go die aje”