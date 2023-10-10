The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied the claim that its operatives invaded the home of popular Nigerian singer, John Njeng-Ngeng, better known as Skales.

The singer had on Tuesday morning alleged that some EFCC agents invaded his home, while he was sleeping with his six-month-old baby.

He claimed, “So #officialEFCC pulled up to my house with 3 men with guns and some with sticks and hammers lol, they broke my back door while I was sleeping on the bed with my 6month old daughter, imagine I had a panic attack Cz of my health issues…. Is this not a crime?”

Responding via a phone call with The PUNCH, EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, stated that such claims by the singer were false and unfounded.

He claimed that officials of the agency do not conduct any raids and do not operate in the manner the singer had claimed.

The EFCC Spokesman, therefore, called on the singer to come forward and provide evidence of his claims.

He added: “People can make allegations but the authenticity of the allegation viz a viz the reality on the ground concerning any organisation you’re talking about is important.

“There are impersonations all around, all over the place. So, they are not. We are very polite. We don’t do all those things.

And I will want him to come forward, if he has photo evidence or video evidence, to show that’s it’s an EFCC thing, because we don’t have such things,” Oyewale added.