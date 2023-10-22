Popular fashion model and Real Housewives of Lagos cast (RHOL), Faith Morey, has blasted Nollywood actress and fellow co-star, Iyabo Ojo, over her crude personality and how she thinks that she’s perfect.

Hours ago, Iyabo Ojo responded to the extensive criticism she faced as regards to her disagreement with Faith Morey on the second Season of reality TV show.

The screen goddess acknowledged that many had made comparisons between a reality show and real-life situations, citing late Mohbad as an example, and revealed that she had privately apologized to Faith.

In defense of her actions, the mother of two explained that reality shows are often edited to communicate a particular narrative and that not everyone can or should be portrayed as a victim, enabler, or peacemaker.

However, the actress’s statement didn’t sit right with Faith Morey who claimed that she had never received an apology from her. She clarified that RHOLagos is not a scripted show, and there are no guidelines from the producers dictating how housewives should behave. Therefore, she saw no basis for Iyabo’s behaviour.

She wrote;

“RHOLagos is not a scripted show and there are no guidelines by the producers as to how housewives should act!! People act the way they act because that’s what and who they are! You can’t be someone you are not for 5 whole months. You can’t act for 5 whole months!! Enough of this gaslighting people!!

Own your crude, crass behavior with your chests!! You never liked me from the very first day you met me and you never stopped showing me that.

I never did anything to you and you never for once apologized for anything or saw how badly you treated me! You never gave me a chance! You wanted to be close to anyone who disliked me because you are nothing but a shameless bully!

I wish the producers showed everything in full!! Edits were even to your advantage but your spiteful behavior can’t even escape edits!

Stop trying to downplay the show!!”