The family of Grammy award-winning superstar singer, Ayodeji Balogun better known by his stage name, Wizkid has released the funeral arrangement for his late mother.

Theinfong reported that Wizkid had lost his mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, who died at around 1.30 a.m. on Friday, August 18th, 2023.

Sunday Aare, Wizkid’s longtime manager, confirmed the sad news to The Punch.

Two months after her death, the deceased is set to be buried in grand style as arrangements for her burial are already in place.

A flyer circulating online showed the funeral arrangements of the deceased who will have a wake keep and tribute night on Thursday, 12th October 2023, followed by a funeral service on Friday, 13th October at RCCG City of David, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The deceased is survived by her husband Alhaji M.O Balogun; her four children, Yetunde Balogun, Omolara Balogun, Olubusayo Balogun, and Ayodeji Balogun, and her grandchildren.

See below;