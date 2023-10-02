Prominent BBNaija star, Ilebaye enraged her fans by sharing her bank account information shortly after winning the top prize of 120 million naira.

As the youngest winner of BBNaija, the 22-year-old made history and undoubtedly became the first multimillionaire in her family.

The reality star said via her Twitter account that she had heard about individuals wanting to send her money shortly after winning the sizable sum.

She shared the only known account where money could be donated as a gift for her.

She wrote:

“We’ve received information about fans planning to send gifts or contributions. Please refrain from sending money to any account that isn’t officially posted on Ilebaye’s verified accounts. For gifts, please send an email. The only accessible account is the Baye Tribe account (……… – Providus). We won’t be responsible for any misappropriation of funds. Thank you 🙏🏾”

In reaction, @Nithsmit wrote: “You should be doing Giveaway to your fans for supporting you and not asking them to send you money after winning 120”.

@IdigohC reacted: “Even after winning 120m. Some Mumu people still wan send you money??

Nigerians una mumu oo”

@DiianaD penned: “If you’re among the people planning to send money, make sure to eat first”

@cacagents wrote: “What will you give your fans, abi na to collect you’re out for”