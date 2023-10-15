A fight broke out at a Nigerian institution when a lady reported her coursemate for using a phone during an exam after she refused to give her answers.

Crowds had gathered at the institution, and there was chaos in the air.

The incident was described in a caption attached to the video.

It was discovered that the student was writing her exam on her smartphone, and her coursemate, who wanted answers from her but didn’t get them, decided to report her.

It was alleged by the caption that the school demoted the 300-level student to 100-level.

The caption read …

“This girl exposed her fellow coursemate who was using mgbo kirikiri (phone) to write Exams in the hall today because the girl she exposed was trying to finish writing before telling her answers.

The school has steps the girl from 300-level to 100-level. Some people are very heartless”

Watch video below;