BBNaija star, Phyna, has mocked her ex-boyfriend, Groovy and his new girlfriend, Uriel.

This comes after a video of them kissing passionately in a car, went viral.

In a subtle shade to Groovy and Uriel, Phyna poked fun at them, via Twitter, for putting on a show for the cameras.

She thanked God that she trends without much stress.

“On light waaaatttttttt

Camera waaatttttttt

From fry pan to waaatttttttt

Fada lwuaddddd🤣🤣😂

Lemme come and be going o🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️” she wrote.

Phyna also hosted a twitter space where she laughed at some people are doing “on light, camera, 1, 2 ready go, action”.

Reacting to this, Netizens mocked the BBNaija 2021 winner, stating that she is ‘pained”.

@lilian wrote; This laugh get plenty pain inside..she is so pain….Depression na ur mate…..Groovy is with uriel ad beauty iss fcking rich…gist fire..even her fans know say. She is angry😂😂😂😂

@nikki wrote; Laughter of pain and regrets 😂😂😂

@namina wrote; This laughter is like all those type of laughter that use to enter crying

@emerian wrote; 😂😂😂😂💔 I still don’t understand why this lady is bent on not enjoying a peaceful life , she doesn’t want to move on and be happy 😂😂😂💔 she wants to be involved and be heard in everything 😂😂😂💔you won millions but you still no get peace of mind ….likeeeee girll your heart /mental health needs a break 😂😂😂😂😂

@motunrayo wrote: 😭😭😭she’s learning the hard way already,lonely at the top gben gben gben gben gben gben 🎤🎤continue abeg I never chop since two days now

