Nollywood actor and former Big Brother Naija housemate Tobi Bakre has made history by becoming the first reality TV star to win the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

The actor took to his Instagram page to share the good news.

Sharing a photo of himself cuddling his daughter while holding the AMAA award, Tobi Bakre thanked God and all those who have supported him on his journey to becoming an actor.

He wrote;

“Actor in a Leading Role @amaawards_

God DID!!!

Special thank you to everyone that’s been part of my journey from inception. Everyone God has used to make all of this a reality!

I pray God bless you! and I pray everything you touch turns to Gold!!!

We won we won we won!!!! Africa we are here 🥳”

See below;

READ ALSO: “Stop demonizing CS” – Doctor advises as lady loses womb, baby after refusing to be operated on due to religious beliefs